Turkey supports water projects in Central, Eastern regions

A 160 million dollar Turkish water treatment projects are being undertaken in the Central and Eastern regions, to improve water service delivery to the people.

The projecs, being executed under a Turkish Eximbank loan to the government of Ghana, signed in September 2012, was expected to benefit about two million people in Akim Oda and Akwatia in the Eastern Region and Winneba in the Central Region.

Mrs Nesrin Bayazit, Turkey’s Ambassador to Ghana, who disclosed these to The Ghanaian Times, said the project would be completed in April, this year.

She said another credit facility for Ghana might be considered after the completion of the water treatment projects.

Mrs. Bayazit said next year would be 60 years since the two countries established diplomatic relations, adding that Turkey was one of the first countries to recognise Ghana’s independence.

Politically, she said Ghana and Turkey have had three presidential visits in the past six years, adding that “we have seen our relationship expanding in every area.”

Mrs. Bayazit said technicians from Ghana’s Department of Parks and Gardens were being trained in Turkey.

Beside agriculture and commerce, she observed that tourism was one potential sector her country could partner Ghana, saying that

Turkey had a competitive health tourism facility with 35 million tourists’ visits to Turkey in 2014.

On women empowerment, the Turkish Ambassador advocated the need to include women in decision making.

She said Ghana and Turkey had signed an agreement in youth and sports for the promotion and development of sports.

By Malik Sullemana