Tullow names new Ghana head

Oil and gas explorer and producer Tullow Ghana has appointed Kweku Awotwi as its new Managing Director.

Mr Awotwi, 57, joins Tullow on March 1, 2018 to enable a smooth transition before current Managing Director Charles Darku’s retirement date at the end of April.

Mr Darku will be retiring from his role, following almost five years of dedicated service.

Charles Darku joined Tullow Ghana Limited (TGL) in 2013 as the first Ghanaian to lead the company, and has been instrumental in delivering the company’s primary objectives of oil and gas production.

On the other hand, Mr Awotwi is an experienced international business executive with over twenty-five years’ experience working in the energy sector, electricity, oil and gas, as well as the mining and extractive industries, in both the public and private sectors in Africa and the United States.

In addition to his entrepreneurial ventures, Mr Awotwi served at the Volta River Authority as Chief Executive for over four years and at Ashanti Goldfields Company, where he was MD, Strategic Planning and New Business Development.

Gary Thompson, Executive Vice President for Tullow, West Africa, said, “Kweku’s 25 years of experience in senior leadership positions across the energy and extractive sectors together with his executive management experience makes him an excellent candidate to lead our Ghana business, as we look to consolidate upon our strong operational performance from the TEN and Jubilee fields and further grow our business in Ghana.”

He said, “I would like to thank Charles for his commitment and dedication over the last five years and for the significant contribution he has made to Tullow Ghana and Tullow Group. We wish Charles a long and happy retirement.”

Mr Darku said, “I am hugely proud of the work the team in Tullow Ghana and I have achieved over the last five years, working with government and the private sector to nurture Ghana’s new oil and gas industry. I am also grateful for the support I have received from Tullow, the Government and all our other stakeholders. I wish Tullow every success in the future.”

Responding to his appointment, Mr Awotwi said: “I am extremely pleased to be joining Tullow Ghana at such a pivotal moment in the company’s history. With the ITLOS ruling behind us, and the approval of the Greater Jubilee Full Field Development Plan, this is a great opportunity to build on Tullow’s leadership in the development of Ghana’s maturing oil and gas sector.”

