TTU signs MoU with furniture manufacturer

The Takoradi Technical University (TTU), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kay Furniture Industries, to enhance technology and practical learning at the educational institution.

Professor Frank John Eshun, Vice Chancellor of the Technical University, who signed the MoU on behalf of his outfit, said the agreement would take effect from next academic year.

He said it was a great milestone to bridge the gap between industry and academia, and offer practical learning opportunities for students in the Interior Design and Technology Department of TTU.

Mr Kwame Owusu-Ameyaw, Chief Executive of Kay Furniture, said bringing knowledge from the Americas to Ghana formed part of technology transfer and the need to improve on local content.

He believed that by the MOU, there would be a better sense of cooperation between the two institutions in delivering quality furniture to the Ghanaian market.

By the MOU, the TTU would be the sole agency to assemble the components of the desks and chairs for institutions and offices as well as market them within the country.

The Kay Furniture Industries creates comfortable, durable and long lasting learning environment to improve upon the quality of education through the production of classroom furniture, desk tops and pre-school chairs.

By the MOU, the TTU would be the sole agency to assemble the components of the desks and chairs for institutions and offices as well as market them within the country.

The Kay Furniture Industries creates comfortable, durable and long lasting learning environment to improve upon the quality of education through the production of classroom furniture, desktops and pre-school chairs. – GNA