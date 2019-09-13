Transport fares up by 10%

Patrons of public transport, will from Monday, September 16, pay 10 per cent more for fares, Road Transport Operators have announced.

Covering services offered by intra-city (trotro), intercity (long distance) and taxis, the increase is as a result of recent hikes in fuel.

This means that commuters from Lapaz in Accra would now pay GH¢2.31 instead of GH¢2.10 to be conveyed to Circle via trotro. Likewise those from Nsawam would pay GGH¢5.50 fare to get to Circle.

The increase was announced in a statement issued in Accra on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 and signed by Kwame Kuma, National Chairman, Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and John Benyawoh, National Chairman, Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC).

The “first scheduled increase in road transport fares for the year 2019”, it said was in line with the administrative instrument on Public Transport Fares.

“The Road Transport Operators have reviewed the prices of the various components that go into running of commercial transport services and have increased public transport fares by 10 per cent.

“Members are kindly requested to comply with the new fares and post the fare list at the loading terminals so as to avoid any confrontation with travelling public,” it said.

The statement further requested members of the unions, commuters and the public to cooperate for the successful implementation of the new fares.

It is recalled that prices of petroleum products went up last Monday after the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) directed the oil marketing companies to start applying the revised Energy Sector Levies.

In the Supplementary Budget presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Road Fund Levy, Energy Debt Recovery Levy, as well as the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy were scaled up by about 20 per cent.

BY TIMES REPORTER