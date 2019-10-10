Training held for footvolley coaches

GHANA Footvolley Association (GFVA) has embarked on a coaching programme to train personnel for the relatively new sport.

Ten persons – two females drawn from the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and eight others from different sporting backgrounds – at the weekend rolled off a day’s training programme aimed at developing the sport in the country.

It is the second in a series of programmes lined up for the sport.

One of the beneficiaries of the course, Evelyn Elorm Agbordor, expressed her appreciation to the GFVA – promising to impart the knowledge gained to the young athletes.

“Footvolley is an interesting sport and Ghanaians will love it a lot once it becomes popular,” said Ms Agbordor, a Level 400 Physical Education student of the UEW.

She was grateful to the association for endeavouring to develop and promote the sport.

Footvolley was first invented in Brazil in 1965 by Octavia de Moraes in Rio de Janeiro, Copacabana Beach.

It is a modified version of volleyball played with the foot mostly on the beach and has the same rules as traditional volleyball – except that the players are not permitted to use their hands. Today, the sport is regarded as one of the fastest growing in the world.

Headed by Mustapha Mohamed, the GFVA has been engaging the coastal communities especially, in the development and promotion of the sport.

GFVA is non-profit making sporting organisation established in August, 2015 with the aim to promote the sport in Ghana.

The association has earmarked another training programme for next month and is expected to be attended by scores of persons from various sporting backgrounds.

﻿BY JOHN VIGAH