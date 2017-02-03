Traders take over Kasoa interchange

Traders at the Kasoa old market have extended their businesses close to the streets, especially around the newly constructed interchange, competing for space with pedestrians.

Some of the items displayed for sale under the overpass and along the street, include food stuff, suitcases, second hand clothing, foot wears, detergents, bags, among others.

The traders have, over the years, resisted attempts by authorities to move them to the new market which is located off the Bawjiase road.

In separate interviews with The Ghanaian Times recently, the traders blamed their refusal to leave the old market on poor sales at the new market.

According to them, business always booms at the old market and “not even the presence of the interchange will scare them away.”

Tina Agyei, a 35-year bag seller, stated that she has been selling at the Kasoa old market for the past eight years and will not leave unless they were forced to go because she made more sales as compared to when she was at the new market some years ago.

“Occasionally, authorities from the Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly come to drive us away, and any time that happens and I move to the new market, my sale reduces drastically, that is why I don’t like going there.

“The construction of the new interchange slowed down business a couple of months ago, but things are better now, no matter how bad business is for me here, it is always better than going to the new market,” she said.

Another trader who spoke to The Ghanaian Times mentioned that he would only stop selling at the old market when they are evacuated.

By Raissa Sambou