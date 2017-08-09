Traders educated on honouring tax obligations

The Aflao Sector Commander of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Customs Division, Assistant Commissioner Kafui Modey, has raised concerns over the failure of many businessmen and traders to honour their tax obligations to the state whenever they buy goods from the Togo-Ghana border.

She said the situation arose largely at the country’s borders because such people use unapproved routes to avoid the payment of taxes on their goods.

She expressed worry that such a practice was hampering their efforts to meet the target set for the division.

Assistant Commissioner Kafui Modey expressed these concerns at the tax education campaign organised for drivers, market women, ‘okada’ owners, the security services and the public.

The campaign which was under the theme “Mobilising revenue for development, ensuring public safety and security- A civic responsibility”, was aimed at educating the participants on their tax obligations.

According to the Commander, “if everybody contributed his or her widow’s mite into the national kitty through the payment of tax promptly, we will be heading towards the realisation of the goals of mother Ghana as self reliant.”

“Mobilising revenue for our development should be welcome news but not force because Customs and other officials are not there to victimise anybody coming to do business for their daily bread,” she said.

She noted that there were a lot of incentives for those who declare regularly their goods to be taxed.

The District Chief Executive for Ketu South, Mr Elliot Edem Agbenorwu said “we cannot continue to borrow anytime we want to undertake developmental projects which would be beneficial to ourselves.”

Ghana, he noted, is now a middle income country adding that “it is expected of us to be responsible for our needs and the development that we seek can only happen through mobilisation of our internal revenues.”

From Kafui Gati, Aflao