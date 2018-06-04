Trader, kente weaver jailed 47 years for robbery

Two persons have been sentenced to a total of 47 years imprisonment with hard labour by the Keta Circuit Court for robbery.

Kennedy Agbozo, 35, a Kente weaver, and William Akpaloo, 36, a trader, would serve 27 and 20 years respectively.

The court presided by Mr. Kwame Polley, also issued a bench warrant for the arrest of four others: Bible, alias Doing, Wisdom Sedro and two others of Fulani origin (names unknown).

The prosecutor, Inspector Ransford Kwatei told the court that the Agbozo and Akpaloo, and the four others, and Ziela, who was found dead in the bush, laid ambush at Avalavi near Abor on the Akatsi-Aflao road, and attacked two “OA” buses that were being driven by John Otu and Kwaku Ankomah.

Insp Kwatei said the accused upon seeing the first bus fired guns and bullets that hit the front tyre, forcing the driver to stop a few metres from the Avalavi junction.

He stated that the police escort on the second bus fired into the air, and the robbers fired back, and when the police fired their guns again, the robbers fled into a nearby bush.

He said the police on the same day around 10am went on air at various radio stations within the catchment area urging people to report any person found with gunshot wounds.

Insp Kwatei said later the police had information that one of the robbers has been found dead in a nearby bush close to the crime scene.

He told the court that Agbozo, who was arrested in Togo on August 18, last year, admitted being one of the robbers, and showed a wound he sustained under his chin, during the robbery to the police and mentioned Akpaloo and five others, including Ziela, as accomplices.

Insp Kwatei said that Akpaloo, who was arrested at Dzodze, in a caution statement, stated that he was not aware he was going to be used for robbery.

