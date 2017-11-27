Tourism Authority to hold hospitality show

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) will host the first ever Hotel and Food Show West Africa Summit in September 2018 aimed at improving revenue generation in the tourism sector.

The event would be jointly organised by the Authority with Ozzie Business and Hospital Group, a leading Ethiopian hospitality company.

At a press conference to announce the launch of the show later next year, Mr Akwasi Agyemang, the Chief Executive of GTA said it would enhance tourists’ visits.

He said previous events such as the Back to Africa Concert, West Africa Integrated Forum, World Tourism Forum and the later to be held Hotel and Food Show would help position Ghana as a preferred tourist destination.

He said about 100 international brands were expected to exhibit at the event in 2018.

He said some tourist sites had been selected for upgrading and hoped it would attract more tourists into the country.

He said the GTA was partnering with Sunseekers and Kaya Tours, Ghanaian hospitality companies to streamline national and local events with tourism.

Among other things, the GTA boss noted that the show would focus on the ‘mice’ segment of tourism, which is one of the key drivers of tourism across the globe.

The term mice, which stands for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibition is a type of tourism in which large groups, usually planned well in advance, are brought together for a particular purpose.

MICE events are mostly centered on a theme or topic and are aimed at professional, school, academic or trade organisation.

For his part, Mr Kumnegar Teketel, the Chief Executive of Ozzie Business and Hospitality Group said the prospects of the Ghanaian tourism sector were huge and could contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He was excited about the partnership between his organisation and the GTA and said it would promote tourism in Africa.

By Malik Sullemana