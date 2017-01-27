Tourism Authority boss asked to step down

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Gideon Aryeequaye, to, with immediate effect step down and handover to the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister-designate, Catherine Afeku.

The decision was in consonance with Section 14(1) of the Presidential Transition Act 2012 (Act 845), a letter authored and signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, stated.

The letter dated January 24, 2017, also asked Mr. Aryeequaye to collect any terminal benefit due him, relevant under the law.

“In view of the urgency attached to the matter, please ensure that you handover and cease to act as Chief Executive of the Ghana Tourism Authority not later than 5:00pm on January 26, 2017,” the letter said.

Mr. Aryeequaye was appointed by former President John Mahama in October, 2016, and has barely settled in his new role.

A similar letter was sent two weeks ago to former CEO of COCOBOD, Stephen Opuni to hand over.

By law, CEOs of such institutions were expected to hand over power with the coming into power of a new government.