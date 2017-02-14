Torgbui Sri III pledges support for Dogboe

The Awoamefia of the Anlo state in the Volta Region, Torgbui Sri III has pledged his support for WBC World Youth super bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe, ahead of his world championship against American Jesus Gabriel Magdaleno (Jessie Magdaleno) on April 13.

According to the renowned traditional ruler who is a grandfather of the boxer, the entire Anlo state will support the boxer in his quest to rule the world in his division.

The Anlo overlord gave the assurance over the weekend when the boxer, Isaac, was accompanied by his father and trainer, Paul Dogboe to pay a courtesy call on the king and officially inform him and ask for his blessing for the fight.

They were received by the revered traditional ruler and two other chiefs – Torgbui Agbotadua Kumassah and Torgbui Dr. Kumodzi.

Isaac holds the World Boxing Council (WBC) world youth super bantamweight title and the WBO International super bantamweight belt and would seek to break Magdaleno’s unbeaten record to snatch his WBO World Junior featherweight (Super bantamweight) title.

Isaac was declared the best boxer in 2016 by the WBO and is currently unbeaten in 16 outings with Magdaleno also on the same run in 24 fights.

Torgbui Sri III said the entire Anlo state would support the boxer to make sure that a world champion emerges from the land of warriors.

“I am behind you fully. We will support you spiritually, physically and morally to ensure that you go out there to conquer the American and bring the title to Ghana,” Torgbui Sri said.

“I can assure you that the might of the entire Anlo State is behind you starting from the preparatory stage through to the day you mount the ring. You are a royal son and my own blood; therefore, every effort would be put in to make you victorious.”

The boxer expressed gratitude to the Anlo king and promised to work harder in order not to disappoint his fans in Ghana and the world over, especially those from his native Anlo State.

“This is a big fight; maybe the biggest fight in my career up till today and it deserves the best of preparation and support from everyone involved. I am happy about your support and blessing. When I mount the ring thinking that the entire nation is behind me, it will push me further to give off my best.”

Meanwhile, Paul Dogboe, his trainer has announced that the fight has been rescheduled to the boxing city of Las Vegas, Nevada on the same date – April 13, 2017.

He told the Times Sports yesterday that no reason has been given for the change but that, he said, would not affect their preparation and psyche for the fight.

“We rather know that Las Vegas, Nevada is the hub of world boxing. It has hosted majority of the biggest fights of all time and would use the platform to market Isaac.”

The clash with the undefeated American who defeated experienced Filipino, Nonito Donaire in November 2016, will be a co-main bout on the night Manny Pacquiao fights Jeff Horn.

Paul Dogboe, father and trainer of the boxer earlier told the Times Sports yesterday that his team is expecting to sign the fight contract by the end of February.

He said the first phase of preparation is ongoing in Ghana but would have to travel to London for the next phase with the last phase to be conducted in the fight venue.

By Andrew Nortey