Top players contest for draughts prize at Tema

Hundreds of followers of draughts will troop to Tema Community 5 tomorrow morning as some of the nation’s finest exponents of the game gather to contest for a giant prize at stake.

Sponsored by draughts enthusiast Alhaji Kassim Gariba, the potentially-blistering competition, is slated to start at 8.am with each contestant playing a three-game piece.

It is the second time this year that Alhaji Gariba is sponsoring such high-profile event, after the September 21 extravaganza won by Evans Koranteng, alias Ortega.

“I love draughts very much. It’s a great game and I guess the authorities will take keen interest in it and give it the requisite backing,” he told the Times Sports yesterday.

Some of the notable names expected at the action venue, which is near the Old Abonkyi Clinic, are George Afrifa (Kick-Away), Nii Ayi, Abu National, Nii Arday, Ekow Simple and Computer among other greats.

Explaining the three-piece game, Adansi Abaogye, one of the organisers, said a player is through to the next stage if he wins the first game and draws the rest.

According to Adansi, he expects a tense, closely-contested competition but fell short of predicting the winner in a tourney of more than 70 players.

“It’s difficult to say who’s going to emerge tops. It’s a very cagey competition, but I think the top player with the finest composure on the day could swagger away with the top prize,” he asserted.

Aside the cash prize at stake, a good number of the players will have old scores to settle and that makes tomorrow’s competition a never-to-miss event.

By John Vigah