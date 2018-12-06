Top 10 chess tourney underway

The 2018 National Chess Championship kicked off on Saturday in Accra with Ghana’s top 10 rated players featuring in the 9-round tournament in an all-play-all format.

The championship started on Saturday, December 1 and will end on Sunday, December 9 and scheduled for the Dreamfort Chess Hall at Spintex, Accra, as players battled for the ultimate title.

After four rounds of intense matches, Ghana’s International Master, Francis Anquandah is the only unbeaten player and stays at the top of the log, with three points after winning two and drawing two matches.

The defending champion, FM John Hasford, started on a losing note after a shocking defeat at the hands of fellow Olympiad teammate CM Lionel Adu.

Joseph Jamena and Edward Sosu are tied on the second and third positions having won three and lost one respectively.

According to Mr Phillip Ameku, president of the Ghana Chess Association (GCA), the champions would become eligible to represent Ghana at continental events.

A cash prize of GH¢2,500.00 as well as trophy and medals would be presented to the top three winners. –GNA