Togbe Afede leads﻿ ﻿newly-formed Hearts ﻿technical team

Togbe Afede XIV, the majority shareholder of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club, has been named in the newly-formed five-member Technical Committee by the Board of Directors of the club.

The committee is to steer the technical affairs of the club and to determine policies with regard to style of play and calibre of players to be recruited.

The new committee is also mandated to assist the head coach, Kim Grant to select qualified personalities to occupy the technical staff, whiles strengthening as well as monitoring the club’s style of play.

The other four members in the committee include Mr Frederick Moore (Chief Executive Officer of the Club), Alhaji Braimah Akambi (Board Member), Dr Nyaho Tamakloe and Mr Elvis Herman Hesse (NCC Chairman). – GNA