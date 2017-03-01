Tigo’s Barbara Asante wins Mobile Insurance Personality award

The Business Division Manager for Tigo Insurance, Barbara Asante, has been adjudged the Outstanding Mobile Insurance Personality of the year.

She received the award at the third annual National Women in Finance Awards held in Accra.

Under the theme, ‘Towards improvement in service delivery: The role of women finance professionals’, the awards sought to inspire, motivate and coach the current and next generation of women finance professionals to aspire to greater heights of individual and corporate excellence.

It was also aimed at encouraging these women to be corporate ambassadors of female economic empowerment for the large mass sector of SME women, who depend on them to positively influence the finance industry in their favour.

Commenting on the award, Ms. Asante said, “I’m very pleased to win this prestigious award and I am thankful to the management and team of BIMA Insurance for their support. I am really proud to be part of a team that is working incredibly hard to provide insurance cover to many Ghanaians especially those in the informal sector and the underprivileged”.

Russell Haresign, Country Manager for BIMA, partners of Tigo Insurance commended Ms. Asante for her outstanding contributions to the team.

“I am so pleased that she was recognised for her dedication and commitment to ensuring micro-insurance penetration,” he emphasised.

