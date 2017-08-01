Thrills at late Pres Atta Mills hockey tournament

The Atta Mills Care, in partnership with the Ghana Hockey Association (GHA), on Saturday organised a hockey tournament in remembrance of the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

The tourney held at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra was to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the passing of president Mills.

The competition saw some hockey clubs competing in the youth, male, female and seniors categories.

The game of the day was the Atta Mills 11 versus K.N Owusu 11, which saw the late President’s son, Kofi Mills featuring.

At the end of the hotly contested match, K. N Owusu’s Alexander Amanquanor 13th minute goal ensured victory for his side.

In the other final matches, Police ladies beat GRA ladies 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw in regulation time.

Trustees won 3-2 against GRA males also through a penalty shoot out.

Both sides played to a 1-1 draw in regulation time, with goals from Johnny Botsio and William Ansah of Trustees and GRA respectively before recess.

At the end, it was Captain Nsalbyni Salya’s Trustees side, which emerged winners of the male division of the competition.

In other matches, David Marfo’s sole goal for Real Ambassadors in the 17th minute was all the youth side needed to defeat Kasoa Heroes, while Multisticks claimed the seniors category after beating Salphoda.

The annual tournament was officially launched in 2013 a year after the demise of president Mills.

President Mills was once a hockey player and was instrumental in the reconstruction of the country’s only hockey stadium to enable Ghana to host the 9th Hockey Cup of Nations successfully in 2009.

The Sapholda Hockey League continues on Saturday at the Theodosia Hockey Stadium.-GNA