Three military imposters arrested for robbery

Three people have been arrested by the Kasoa police in the Central Region for posing as military men, and robbing residents of the area.

Daniel Sosu, 25, a trader at Kaneshie, Isaac Sosu, 35, a driver’s mate, and William Ahiavli, 30, a sprayer, were all dressed in military uniforms.

The Kasoa District Police Commander, Superintendent Stephen Ahiatafu, confirmed the story to the media.

He said, the men, who claimed to be soldiers, are currently in police custody, following reports from some men, who claim to have been assaulted and robbed by the men in military uniform.

Sup. Ahiatafu said on June 17, 2017, the men, who reside at Banana-Inn in Accra, moved to Gomoa Budumburam, near Kasoa, and attacked the victims at a spot located at the lorry station.

He said when the suspects arrived at the spot, they began spraying the victims faces with substance suspected to be pepper spray, and threatened to harm them with screw drivers.

Out of fear, the victims were said to have surrendered their monies to the suspects.

According to the Police Commander, the suspects after the act bolted, but luck eluded them and they were arrested at their hideout.

Sup. Ahiafafu said the suspects were currently assisting in investigations, and would be arraigned before court in due course.