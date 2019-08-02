This is shameful; Badu Kobi



The good old book, the Bible, has it that by their fruits ye shall know them. A number of people in this country who do not deserve to be described as Reverend, Bishops, Prophets, and Pastors among other self-ascribed titles do so with impunity without questioning. What is more worrying is the undeserving doctorate degrees they have blatantly and ignorantly awarded to themselves

Some rather refer to these individuals as “church leaders” and even that whether their so-call “churches” are of God or not is another matter all together.

These people, who by their “intellect” and psychology and in some cases tricks and scamming, have been able to gather people for regular meetings and call such groupings as churches but in reality they are places of suppression and humiliation, as per their activities.

They have, for some reason, taken undue advantage of the economic, marriage, social and spiritual circumstances as well as the vulnerability of innocent citizens and dupe them under the pretence of helping to raise their circumstances.

Much as some of these ‘church members’ receive what they term as deliverance, the under issues are left untracked. This is also due to the fact that they have made, by all the wrong doings, their followers to believe that they are “men of God.”

It may be true that they are but which God are they referring to? Is it the God who made the heavens and the earth? The Holy One of Israel? Definitely He cannot be the God of these people. They must let their followers know the truth about the “God” they worship and also stop the display of their ego and pride.

They insult, cast insinuations and in some cases abuse each other from the pulpit. It is all about what one of them has done or has not done, it is about who has more cars than the other, it is about who is the richest amongst them. It is also about who has the largest following who they sadly refer to as ‘fans’ and not members. Fierce competition has eaten them up.

The biggest challenge and claim recently is who amongst them is the nation’s prophet and who is not? For this particular reason some of them do not see eye to eye with others but the truth might be that the True God has not called any of these as the nation’s prophet. Ghana has only a President and not a prophet.

More often than naught these ‘church leaders’ are in the news for the wrong reasons. We have heard them making all sorts of utterances from in front of their people during their service periods and one would wander if such are the gospel commanded the real men of God to preach to congregations.

Their ‘pulpits’ which are used as political and social platforms are filled with shame, bitterness, rancour and struggle. Each one of them wanting to be superior to the other and therefore causing severe hatred among them than unity.

The struggle for supremacy in most cases cause them to make awful utterances in their churches which in their eyes make them popular but in the eyes of the wise in society very foolish “Fools find no pleasure in understanding but delight in airing their own opinions.” (Proverbs 18:2 New International Version (NIV)

One of these people Mr. Badu Kobi is reported to have made another outrageous comment, which is not civil to be pronounced in a church (if his place is one).



The sole leader and founder of Glorious Wave Chapel, International, speaking to his followers at his ‘church’ sadly and shamefully defaming Ghanaian women describing some of them as fools.

In a video that has gone viral, he spoke about the women of the Ashanti ethnicity as not caring and so materialistic. For him, the women from the Fanti background are fools while those from the Ewe tribe are usually dormant. To be fair to him, he never used the word doormat as being peddled around. He rather said, dormant, meaning inactive or underdeveloped. Not sure which meaning he preferred.

It was rather his unprofessional interpreter who either did not hear his master clearly or did not understand the word ‘dormant’, then concluding that such women are not marriageable or not marriage materials. This according to him is an outcome of his own research findings conducted over the years.

His shameful outburst which has been greeted with much concern from Ghanaians has also been described as demeaning and disgraceful to the three tribes he mentioned and indeed all-Ghanaian women in the country but the ‘church leader’ who appears to know no shame has come to hit back at his critics hailing his ignorance and inane.

One does not have to hold a degree in theology or any related field to know that such divisive and misguided utterances in “churches” must not come from someone claiming to be a leader of a group where women from the Ashanti, Ewe and Fanti tribes and found.

This is obviously a failed man leading people who want to know and believe the true and divine word of God. For the Bible says “ All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness. 17 so that the servant of God[ may be thoroughly equipped for every good work.” (2 Timothy 3:16, 17, New International Version (NIV)

Few Biblical lessons here for Mr. Badu Kobi. Words that come out of such as him must first be useful to correct, train, teach, and rebuke all in righteousness and not in vulgar and discourteous language. Words from the pulpit must not discourage, belittle, demean, nor disgrace the children of God. When this biblical principle is applied, then according to verse 17, the servant of God, (if he is one) may be thoroughly equipped for good work and not divisions, tribalism or hatred.

Words from the pulpit of God, must be deemed as coming from God and not sentiments of men. Definitely not what some individual women has done to the preacher of the word, as has perhaps happened in the life of Mr. Badu Kobi.

1Thessalonians 2:13 says “And we also thank God continually because, when you received the word of God, which you heard from us, you accepted it not as a human word, but as it actually is, the word of God, which is indeed at work in you who believe.”

The word of God therefore must never be toyed with. Pulpits must be used to change lives and not to create confusing and disunity. The Bible says, “Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.” “For a good tree bringeth not forth corrupt fruit; neither doth a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit. For every tree is known by his own fruit.” (Luke 6:43-45 (KJV)

Mr. Badu Kobi’s research findings on his comments as he claims must be made public for scrutiny. This is because many a Ghanaian does not share these accessions. They believe that his pronouncements are all false and unfounded.

There are very genuine, caring and hardworking Ashanti women who are known to have supported and assisted their husbands to achieve greater heights. There are numerous Ghanaian women from the tribe of Ewe who are very active, industrious and achievers in life equally there are many Fanti women who are generous and hospitable and caring than what Mr Badu Kobi thinks.

By this pronouncements, what is Mr. Badu Kobi teaching the youth and children of this country and particularly, those in his ‘church’. He has by this act not only brought shame unto himself but unto his wife and all other women by his so-called research.

We would need to see his research scope, the methodology, results and analysis for us to agree or disagree with him. Until then he must learn to speak wisdom and peace.

For the entire Ghanaian women, you are loved and highly respected, just be mindful that you are not dormant nor fools. You are vessels of hope and progress. “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”

By Nana Sifa Twum