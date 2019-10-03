Third UK-Business Council Regional Forum opens on Oct 4

The British High Commission will on Friday, October 4, host the third edition of the UK- Ghana Business Council (UK-GBC) Regional Forum in Accra.

The forum will prioritise areas like agriculture/agro-processing, financial services, extractives, pharmaceuticals, textiles and garments and digital.

The Business Council, which meets twice a year, brings both governments together to find ways to reduce barriers to trade, investment and job creation.

Mr Iain Walker, the British High Commissioner, speaking ahead of the regional forum, said as part of the event they would be welcoming some UK ministers as well as some of their most senior officials in government and the Economic Management Team of Ghana led by the Vice President, the ministers of Trade and Industry, Finance and Agriculture.

The forum is a vehicle to move forward a new strategic economic partnership between the UK and Ghana that focuses on increased trade and investment and additionally emphasizes on the development of priority sectors of the Ghanaian economy that leads to job creation and sustained economic growth.

He said the main purpose of the UK-Ghana forum was to discuss among the two countries about the offer the UK government intended to make and in this “we are bringing UK expertise, companies, finance, programmes to enable the government of Ghana to meet its ambition to benefit from investment, trade and jobs.”

He said they were seeking to bring in expertise, private sector investors and UK public sector investments and programmes.

He said the reason why the UK-GBC third edition excited him was that the previous two editions made significant progress, and “I am highly optimistic that this will also make progress”.

He said the Council introduced the two-day UK-Ghana investment summit, where a delegation of UK businesses travel to Ghana to discuss investment opportunities in sectors agreed on by the two countries.

In May 2019, the UK and Ghana signed a strategic partnership agreement on economic development and mutual prosperity, stability and regional security, health, education and inclusion. The first edition was jointly held between the High Commission and Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly in Kumasi.

The meeting in Kumasi was co-chaired by the British High Commissioner and Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, the mayor of Kumasi.