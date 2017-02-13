Thieves raid Atebubu-Amantim District Assembly

A number of computers and other vital documents belonging to the Atebubu-Amantim District Assembly of the Brong-Ahafo Region have been stolen by thieves who broke into various offices last Thursday night.

The thieves according to the District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Joseph Atwu Dzinaku, took advantage of the power outage that evening and raided some offices of the assembly and took away the valuable documents and computers.

“The thieves stole four computers and accessories and other important documents belonging to the Youth Employment Agency, Action Aid department, Environmental Department and Information Services Department.

He indicated that officials of the assembly lodged a complaint with his outfit and upon examination, it was realised that the doors of the affected offices were broken into by thieves.

One of the four security personnel stationed at the assembly that night has been arrested to assist the police in their investigations.