There’s evidence to prove corruption allegations of govt–Kwakye Ofosu

Kwakye Ofosu, a former Deputy Minister of Communication, has postulated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not manufacturing corruption claims to dent the government however, there is enough evidence to prove actual major acts of corruption in the government.





“The claim by the president is only an irony and was rather engaged in while he was in opposition campaigning to unseat John Mahama, is obvious contrary to tons of evidence available, the president continues to live in denial, no corruption in his government and not swarmed by monstrous allegations of corruption,” he stressed.



President Nana Akufo-Addo, while addressing the Ghana Bar Association conference in Takoradi in the Western Region on Monday posited that the opposition has been trying to tag his government and his person with corruption although there are clear indications of his efforts to deal with phenomenon.



“I am aware of the orchestrated attempts by my opponents to hang the tag of corruption on the necks of my government and myself, despite all the manifest efforts being made to deal with the phenomenon of corruption,” the president said.



President Akufo-Addo has noted that he does not clear officials alleged to be corrupt without due investigation saying, “If an appointee is cleared of any wrongdoing, evidence adduced, recommendations made by agencies, after investigations are concluded, are what clear the accused persons, not myself, none of the agencies has ever indicated any pressure from the Executive over their investigations.”

According to Mr Ofosu, “it is quite an irony the president will claim its opposition is forcing claims of corruption on him, claims of corruption have been manufactured by opposition and pinned on him in a bid to tarnish his reputation, the records will show he while in opposition made false claims of corruption against former President Mahama.



“Contrary to the president’s comments to allegations of corruption in his government have been investigated and indicted persons proved not guilty or cases still under investigation, there is enough proof he on his own clears indicted persons, he has failed in ensuring his appointees alleged to be corrupt are put before court to face justice.



“The real test is when the president is able to put his own appointees, against whom evidence of corruption have been put before court and unable to do that,” Mr Ofosu bemoaned.-citinewsroom.com