The thrills @ 3Music awards

It was an evening filled with pomp, and show of class at the just ended 3Music Awards which was held at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre in, Accra.

While many had their expectations met, others were highly disappointed.

Shatta Wale descending from the rooftop

The fun-packed night started with celebrities and some guests exhibiting the brains behind their incredible fashion sense on the red carpet, hosted by MzGee of Multimedia, who looked elegant and sleek on the day.

With most of the nominees sounding confident of winning their various categories, they proceeded to the main auditorium to take their seat and enjoyed the rest of the programme.

Although the event started more than three hours later, the opening act promised by the organisers was delivered, as patrons watched in awe the controversial dancehall prodigy, Shatta Wale, descend from the rooftop.

Clearly the “I know My Level” hit maker showed his level by taking his stage craft up a notch. He exhibited his mettle, with amazing performance on the night.

Another exciting thriller was the lineup of new enterprising artistes, like Tulenkey, Quamina MP, Eddie K, Sina Soul, La meme Gang, Dhope Nation, Kofi Mole and many others, who mesmerised the patrons of the auditorium.

As though that was not enough, Medikal, Joey B, Wendy Shay, Akwaboah, Adina and Teephlow were also in their element, as they proved their mettle on the big stage.

The likes of Mark Okraku Mantey, Prof. Kofi Abraham, and Obuoba J.A Adofo, were honoured for their immense contribution to the music industry, as they received honorary awards.

Then came the moments everyone had been waiting for, thus the competitive awards, which saw Shatta Wale sweep eight awards out of the 11 categories he was nominated.

At the end of the day, Shatta Wale won the Music Man of the Year, Video of the Year, Fan Army, Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year, Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Song of the Year, and Digital Act of the Year.

Stonebwoy, also showed his resilience and took home three awards- Album of the Year, Afrobeat Song of the Year”, and Most streamed artiste on Boomplay.

Another surprise of the night was when Bethel Revival Choir swept the two awards in the gospel fraternity, Gospel song of the Year, and Gospel Artistes of the Year, beating competition from, Joe Mettle, Patience Nyarko, KODA, Diana Hamilton, Cwesi Oteng, and others.

Adina, Medikal, Kofi Mole, Kwesi Arthur, Wendy Shay, Joey B, Kuame Eugene, DJ Vyrusky, and King Promise, were amongst the winners on the night, as they made their fans happy.

Ghanaian Grammy Award nominee, Rocky Dawuni, and reggae dancehall prodigy, Samini closed the show with energetic displays.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme