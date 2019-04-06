The Purple Room reality TV comes to your screens

One of the biggest reality show intended at celebrating celebs has made its way on Ghana’s screen for the second time.

Christened “the Purple Room,” it aims at discussing issues affecting relationships and society and finding lasting solutions to them.

The show, which airs every Wednesday at 9pm, would have seasoned panellists such as Maurice Ampaw, Dr Ewura Adjoa Ahimah Nunoo, Rev. Dr Abbean Ampomah Danso and other seasoned personalities.

Speaking to the Times Weekend, the General Manager of Angel TV and host of the show, Sally Akua Amoakowaa said the second edition would have experienced and renowned panellists discussing topical issues such as anal sex in marriage, communication and other related topics.

She said the panellists for the second season of the show were experienced and carefully selected to give practical answers and solutions to topics to be discussed.

Ms Amoakowaa assured her viewers of an exciting edition while urging them to help contribute to the success of the programme

In 2011, Ms Amoakowaa won TV3’s Ghana Most Beautiful pageant and later received a citation at Young African Women’s Network for her contributions towards the girl child education in the country.

BY BENEDICTA GYIMAAH FOLLEY