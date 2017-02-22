THE PRESIDENT’S STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS AND MATTERS ARISING

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday presented his maiden State of The Nation’s Address and unsurprisingly received mixed reactions from a cross section of the Ghanaian populace.

The address, which centered on variety of areas of the Ghanaian life, attracted both favourable and unfavourable comments from a cross section of the public.

As expected, those who support the President gave very favourable comments about the address which was delivered in Parliament in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 constitution.

Critics of the government predictably dismissed the address by describing it as a rehash of what Ghanaians already know, but in all honesty the speech touched on some specific aspects of our national life that are critical to the development of the country.

The President spoke particularly about energy, agriculture, the economy, education, health among others, indicating that they are all in bad shape, and he was eager to address the challenges confronting those sectors.

He dwelled extensively on the economy, which is understandable, and laid bare the challenges confronting it, and said he was in a hurry to fix the problems.

Listening to the President, however, it appeared that one was listening to his predecessor, the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills, who in 2009 recounted similar challenges and promised to fix it.

Several years down the lane, President Akufo-Addo is recounting similar challenges about the economy and calling on Ghanaians to support the government to fix them.

The Times believe that the government has the capacity and the men and women to resolve our current economic challenges, but that will be done by building on what the previous governments have left.

It has been said that the previous government left a robust economy and a massive infrastructure upon which the government can build on.

This shows that the country after all is not doing badly in terms of development.

We hope that all Ghanaians, including politicians of all sides, support the new government in resolving our socio-economic problems for the benefit of everybody.

Undoubtedly, critics of the government will want to punch holes into the speech, and refer the President to some of the areas he did not touched on but that is the essence of democracy and everyone who cares must be encouraged to critique the government, that way all will be contributing to good governance and the development of our country.

We are hoping that government will keep to its promise and fulfil its mandate to Ghanaians so that at the end of its term, the state of The Nation’s Address will not be the same.