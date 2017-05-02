The plight of the pupil’s of Asinesi District

Three communities in the Asinesi District in the Eastern Region, with a total population of over 1,000 people, have only one basic school.

The Asinesi District Assembly Primary School, which is currently in deplorable condition, serves residents of Awuzamlem, Monu, and Nyewer in the municipality.

The school has only one untrained teacher who teaches from kindergarten to primary three.

Pupils who wish to continue their education beyond primary three have to walk for four hours every day to attend schools in nearby communities.

The residents have appealed to government and corporate institutions to renovate the only existing school and construct new ones to improve access to education.

The only teacher of Asinesi District Assembly Primary School, Bright Yevsanah, a personnel of the National Youth Employment Programme (NYEP), narrated the ordeal to the Krobo Advocacy and Heritage Association here.

”The school has no teaching and learning materials so I have to use my own textbooks to teach in addition to a Science textbook I have received from the Yilo-Krobo Education office,” he said.

the road leading to Asinesi

Mr. Yevsanah said parents had to borrow benches from a local church in the area for the pupil to sit on and study because there were no desks for the pupils.

According to him, since his posting, he had never been paid by the government and indicated that he survived on the benevolence of the community.

”I trek 9.6 kilometers to school and back every day because I stay at Asitey, a suburb of Lower Manya Krobo. Two of my colleagues posted here had stopped due to the harsh conditions”, he said.

Mr. Isaac Amanor, the assembly member of the area said had it not been the generosity of the residents, the only teacher would have stopped teaching by now like his colleagues adding that

‘‘Our situation is indeed sorrowful,” he said.

Aside the lack of access to education, the communities lack good roads, hospitals, and other amenities

Pregnant women and the sick in Asinesi are carried on a bamboo- made stretcher and trek for long distance of 9.8 kilometers to board vehicles to hospital due to the bad nature of the road network.

From: David Kodjo, Asinesi