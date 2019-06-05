The Bongo district …The hub of investment opportunities in Ghana
THE Bongo district, located in the Upper East Region, is one of the 254 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in Ghana. It is very important to stress that the district was created by Legislative Instrument (LI) 1446 in 1988 with Bongo as its capital.
The district, which lies within the
It is equally important to note that the district also forms part of the 15 municipalities and districts in the Upper East Region. The 2010 population and housing census
As a professional and a veteran Journalist, before I could explore to find out what the district has for national and international investors, I decided to ask about the mission and the vision of the Bongo District Assembly from the District Chief Executive(DCE) for the area,
On the vision of the Bongo District Assembly,
One would have thought that with its environs littered with so many rocks occupying almost a third of the total landmark of the area, the Bongo district would have nothing good left for the people in the area to help improve upon their economic status. But that is not the case.
Research conducted in the district had revealed that there
Speaking to this writer about how the Assembly was going to tap such huge potentials for development of the area and the nation as a whole, the DCE said it had come to the Assembly’s notice that they could man the clay deposit for 42 years and that the Assembly had decided to focus the one district, One factory policy in manning the clay for making tiles to maximise profit for the development of the district.
“As I speak to you now, the lead investigator is to lead us to an investor in Kumasi who had expressed much interest to invest in the area of the large deposits of clay in the district. “There are also a lot of houses and hotels springing up in the region, and they are
Another investment opportunity that investors could support the Bongo District Assembly to tap for the overall development of the district is also the large deposits of gold in the area. Currently, a Chinese Company is conducting mineral exploration in the area and when discovered fully, could help boost the Internal Generated Revenue of the Assembly and also generate employment for the
The only thing that needs to be done, is for the Assembly to look for very good investors, and to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with such investors to help tap the raw material for the development of the area. Furthermore, other significant investment areas in the district that investors could explore are the basket, smock, batik, tie and dye industries.
The basket and the smocks, apart from being sold nationally, are also exported to the international market for sale to earn foreign exchange. But one of the major challenges confronting these two sectors is on how to add value to the weaving of these products to attract good markets.
It is therefore very important for investors who would be
In fact, the drudgery they go through in exploiting and processing the
The name Bongo came about as a result of the discovery of a large but harmless python that patrolled the town at night. It was believed to be a god of protection. The word python in Mamprusi is “
There are
At Apusariga, there is the grave of the first chief and founder of Bongo as well as the stone on which he sat to perform his duties. The very first settlement area of the Mamprusi warriors is Abongin. From here, they
Today, this is celebrated annually as an ancestral fire festival known as ‘Azambene’. Another site of interest is Abeneba, a restricted shrine in Adaboya inhabited by a sacred tiger. Here, all the
Apart from the fact that the Bongo district is endowed with a lot of investment potentials, it is also well noted for its high
The DCE and his team had also worked hard to make the district one of the most peaceful areas in the region, which is very suitable for investment opportunities. In fact, through the able leadership provided by the DCE, the district had been awarded as the most peaceful district in the region. Based on this, a lot of
Many development partners are also implementing
In conclusion, it is very important for any investor who would want to invest in the country to consider investing in the Bongo district of the Upper East Region, as the DCE had assured that tax components would be made more flexible for such investors. The area is very virgin for investment opportunities and every investor must take this opportunity to conduct business in the district.