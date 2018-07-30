Thanksgiving service for late Amissah-Arthur held in Accra

The Diocesan Bishop of the Accra Methodist Church, Rt. Reverend Samuel Kofi Osabutey, has urged Ghanaians to cultivate patriotic and selfless attitudes if they are to contribute positively to Ghana’s development.

He said those attributes, coupled with humility, which were visible in the dealings of the late former Vice President, KwesiAmissah-Arthur, ensured that he successfully served the nation in various roles and capacities to champion development.

He was speaking yesterday during the Thanksgiving Service for the late Vice President at the Calvary Methodist Church in Accra.

The event was attended by relatives and sympathisers as well as dignitaries from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and government officials.

For Ghanaians to properly and truly celebrate Mr Amissah-Arthur, Reverend Osabutey said it was important to emulate his desire to support and work towards improving the lives of others.

“As we are gathered here today because of our late brother, let us remember that working for the good of humanity is what God require of us. Our late brother lived the selfless life, fought to be there for others and above all, demonstrated the fear of God. He’s an example we should emulate,” he added.

As leaders, the Bishop said the calm nature and welcoming approach of Mr Amissah-Arthur should be a guiding principle in the performance of their responsibilities to foster unity and harmony amongst all.

He reiterated the need for Ghanaians to intensify their love towards one another and recognise the strength and weaknesses of others for the needed cooperation to advance the country’s development.

The late Mr Amissah-Arthur, 67, was reported to have gone to the Air Force Base Gym in the morning of Friday, June 29, for a workout where he collapsed and died while being rushed to the 37 Military Hospital.

The mortal remains of the late former Vice President was last Thursday laid in state at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) for filing past by the general public.

A burial service followed on Friday morning after which he was interred at the Military Cemetery at Burma Camp in Accra.

His death has since thrown the country into a state of shock and mourning as tributes poured in, in honour of his memory.

Before becoming Vice President in August 2012, Mr Amissah-Arthur was the Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

He was appointed as Governor of the Bank by then President John Atta Mills, a position he held until he became Vice-President of Ghana following the death of Atta Mills.

From 1983 to 1986, he served as a special assistant to the Secretary of Finance and Economic Planning, Kwesi Botchwey under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) government.

He also served as the Deputy Secretary for Finance in the PNDC government from February 1986 to March 1993.

From April 1993, he continued as the Deputy Minister for Finance under the Fourth Republic’s first government until March 1997.

Mr Amissah-Arthur was survived by a wife and two children.

BY CLAUDE NYARKO ADAMS