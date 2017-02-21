Teye Nyaunu suspended from NDC ?

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Lower Manya Krobo constituency has suspended former Member of Parliament, Michael Teye Nyaunu, along with three other party members in the constituency, for misconduct.

According to the party’s Constituency Chairman, David Walter Hormelu, they took the decision in accordance with the party’s constitution which stipulates that any member found to have contravened the party’s laws should step aside for a period of six months for investigations.

Mr. Hormelu did give detailed reasons for Mr. Nyaunu’s suspension but said he had been carrying out activities in the constituency perceived to be against the NDC.

“Honourable Teye Nyaunu and the three others misconducted themselves which is an act against the party’s constitution and we decided to refer them to the disciplinary committee for investigations and then recommendations. Per the constitution, they have to step aside for that investigation to go on.”

“They have committed several offences which I am not permitted to be talking about because the matter is before the committee. What I do know very well is that in misconducting himself, he has been carrying out activities in the constituency that are likely to embarrass the party and to bring the party’s name or image into disrepute,” he explained in an interview.

Mr. Nyaunu played an active role in the NDC’s 2016 campaign team in Lower Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo, Upper Manya Krobo, Akropong and other constituencies in Akuapem-Krobo enclave in the Eastern Region.

His time in the NDC has however not been without controversy as he once broke ranks to endorse the candidature of Nana Konadu Rawlings when she left the party to form the National Democratic Party (NDP) after a failed flagbearership bid with the NDC.

He also forfeited his membership of the National Democratic Congress to contest as an independent parliamentary candidate in the 2012 elections.

–citifmonline.com