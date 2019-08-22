Tetteh unveiled as Sierra Leone coach



Sellas Tetteh has officially been unveiled as the new head coach of Sierra Leone national team on Tuesday.



The Ghanaian was unveiled along with his backroom staff at a short ceremony which took place at the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) secretariat.



Tetteh was appointed by SLFA last week, after beating other shortlisted competitors including former Ghana coach Goran Stevanovic, Peter Butler, Tahseen Jabbary and Josh Keister.



The country’s Sports Ministry raised concerns about the selection process and subsequently rejected Tetteh’s appointment.



But the Ministry, following talks with SLFA, has approved the appointment. They were represented by Director of Sports Dr Kenneth Brima at the unveiling ceremony.



“I am happy to be back with the national team, I believe, I am with the right technical team as we are all colleagues in the football industry,” the 62-year-old said.



He added; “We all have a new target, working to achieve together. Our work starts today. Our vision is to get the team to qualify for major competitions”



Tetteh, who won the 2009 U20 World Cup with Ghana, is returning for a second spell with the Leone Stars, after a temporary appointment in 2014, and is expected to resume on Thursday.



His first match at the helm will be in a 2022 World Cup preliminary first-round tie against Liberia in September. The first leg will take place in Monrovia before both sides face off in the reverse fixture. The games are expected to be held on September 2 and 10.



Technical staff: Head coach – Sellas Tetteh; Assistant Coaches – Musa Kallon; Amidu Karim; Goalkeeper coach – Tamba Moses; Welfare Officer – Augustus Lawson and Team Coordinator – James Fofanah. –Myjoyonline