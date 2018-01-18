TESL supports boxing stakeholders

The Trust Emporium Sports Limited (TESL) in collaboration with the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and ETC Polska Group of Poland have presented boxing equipment to four entities.

The gesture was to boost the development and promotion of boxing in the country from the juvenile level to the professional ranks.

The beneficiaries – Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), United Boxing Coaches Association of Ghana (UBCAB), Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and Catch Them Young (CTY) group – received items including boxing rings, punching bags and abdominal guards.

Others were uppercut angle bags, speedballs, headgears, mouth guards, coach spar gloves, medicine balls, leg swivel punch bags, low platform training ring, boxing ring stool, boxing boots, hook and jab pads and electric gym timer among others.

Board chairperson of TSEL, Mrs. Joyce Wereko Ampem Opoku said the presentation followed a successful partnership with SSNIT and ETC Polska of Poland to support government in nurturing and developing sports including boxing, swimming, basketball, table tennis among others through the provision of modern facilities and equipment.

After the provision of the open air 4,000 capacity Bukom Boxing Arena, the group will equip key stakeholders in the boxing fraternity to raise more champions.

She said it was the first of many more donations from the venture, adding that other presentation will be made to swimming, basketball, table tennis, volleyball and other least funded sports.

Receiving the items the presidents of the GBA and the GBF Mr. Peter Zwennes and Mr. George Lamptey both expressed surprised at the magnitude of the donation.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of AMA Mr. Mohammed Adjei Sowah was equally grateful for the donation.

By Raymond Ackumey