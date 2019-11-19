Teqball tourney ends

MR Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, former Member of Parliament (MP), for Asante Akyem North and Board Chairman for National Sports Authority (NSA), has described the just-ended TeqballTournament as a success, saying the sport has come to stay.

Mr Baah Agyemang, who is the brain behind the tournament that took place in Agogo in the Asante Akyem Constituency, said though the sport was new to Ghana and the people of Asante Akyem, the euphoria that the tournament generated was overwhelming and it’s was a clear indication of how well the sport had come to stay.

“This was a way of getting the people together in a different way by introducing a different sport or game all together and it achieved that purpose.

“The young and old came out in their numbers to partake in the sport, which needed all parts of the body to play aside the hands.”

The Teqball tournament which brought together over 500 participants, including the young and old in both sexes, is a game played as a single or double game. – GNA



