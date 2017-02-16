Tennis: Alkamin national ranking tourney launched

The 2nd edition of the Alkamin Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) national ranking tournament has been launched at the Accra Sports Stadium tennis court.

The competition, slated for March 13-18 at the tennis court of the Accra Sports Stadium will be used for selection for the upcoming Commonwealth games in Australia and the Davies Cup competition in Egypt.

This year’s tournament has for the first time attracted a major sponsorship package of Gh¢5,000 from Rockcare Company Limited for preparations, branding, and other things which would be needed for the success of the event.

Speaking at the launch, President of the GTF, Mr. Isaac Aboagye Duah commended the sponsors Alkamin mineral water for coming to their aid to help promote tennis in the country.

“We are very happy for the sponsorship support from Alkamin for this programme in these hard times. We want to commend them for their effort and support” he said.

Deputy Director General, Technical of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr. Saka Acquaye also commended the GTF for organising the tournament and also advised the association to hold more of such events to help keep the players in shape.

Winner of the tournament will receive a cash prize of Gh¢2,000, a trophy, and products from the sponsors with the second placed player taking home Gh¢1,000 and products.

