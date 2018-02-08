TEN fields show strong production performance

Tullow Oil plc (Tullow), the independent oil and gas exploration and production group, says the TEN fields have functioned steadily above 70,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in the last three months, indicating a strong production performance.

“This strong performance was as a result of production and water injection optimisation which continues to be effective,” the oil firm said in a statement yesterday.

Announcing its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2017 in London, Tullow said production from the 11 wells drilled so far, indicated reserves estimates for both Ntomme and Enyenra to be in line with previous guidance.

Tullow expects 2018 gross oil production from the TEN fields to average 64,000 bopd (net: 30,200 bopd).

Similarly, the TEN fields performed well in 2017 with gross production exceeding initial guidance, averaging 56,000 bopd (net: 26,400 bopd).

Gary Thompson, Tullow’s Executive Vice President for West Africa, said: “I have been particularly pleased by the performance of the TEN fields, with production exceeding 70,000 bopd for the last three months, especially given the delays on completing the development wells which resulted from the ITLOS drilling moratorium.”

The Tullow statement said a commissioning capacity test and facility blowdown was completed in June 2017, demonstrating that the FPSO could operate at its design capacity of 80,000 bopd and at higher rates as indicated by a 24-hour test conducted around 100,000 bopd.

“The TEN gas manifold was also installed …and a gas export trial to Ghana National Gas Company (GNPC) facilities was successfully completed. This connection will allow for the export and sale of TEN gas as well as the ability to supply gas in substitution for Jubilee gas during the planned Jubilee turret remediation shut-downs in 2018,” the oil and gas explorer said.

In the last quarter of 2017, Tullow signed the TEN Associated Gas (TAG) Gas Sales Agreement with the GNPC and, according to Tullow, it anticipated the start of gas sales from TEN in the first half of 2018.

“Gross gas sales equivalent to 4,200 boepd (net: 2,000 boepd) have been forecast for the year,” it said.

Tullow said a multi-year incremental drilling programme would start this year, seeking to ramp up production from the TEN fields to utilise the full capacity of the FPSO and sustain this over a number of years.

For example, Tullow said Maersk Venturer rig was expected to start drilling later this month, adding that the rig will be used across the TEN and Jubilee fields and had been contracted for up to four years with early termination provisions.

“The first well planned is an Ntomme production well in the TEN fields followed by a Jubilee production well located in the north-eastern area of the field. Work is ongoing to finalise the sequence of further wells to optimise output from both the Jubilee and TEN fields.

“Tullow and its Joint Ventures Partners continue to evaluate the business case for contracting a second rig that would allow the acceleration of drilling across both fields,” the oil and gas producer said in the statement.

Commenting further, Mr. Thompson said: “Tullow’s West African operations remain at the core of Tullow. In 2017, West Africa delivered over 89,000 bopd of highmargin, low-cost oil and in 2018 we will invest in Ghana to sustain this impressive performance over the coming years.

“Drilling is due to commence on the Ntomme field by the end of this month and we continue to evaluate the business case of procuring additional rig capacity …I look forward to similarly strong performances from Jubilee and our other West African oil fields in 2018.”