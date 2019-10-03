Temple Protocol wins Spintex ICGC games

The Temple Protocol Department emerged winners of this year’s inter-departmental fun games of Action Chapel International, Spintex Branch held on Saturday at the El-wak Sports Stadium.

They were followed by Intercessory and Technical departments for the second and third positions, respectively.

Other departments that participated in the games were, Temple Ministers, Children’s Department, V.O.T, Outreach, Counseling and Performing Acts.

They competed in football, volleyball, relay, tug-of-peace, judo and scrabble.

Speaking after the event, Rev Sammy Adjepong commended all the participants for showing up for the games and making it a success.

The event was held under the theme, “Let Brotherly Love Prevail,” and sponsored by Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Coca cola and Cake Boss.

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE