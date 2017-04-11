Tema Youth, Wa All Stars draw

Theophilus Ogoe’s injury time goal saved Tema Youth from defeat in the hands of Wa All Stars as they settled for a 1-1 draw in the Week 11 Ghana Premier League match at Tema, yesterday.

Yesterday’s game was originally fixed for Sunday, but was rained off after 10 minutes of play.

The visitors took the game to the hosts, probing for the opener but found it difficult beating goalkeeper Christian Addai.

Tema Youth failed to show the form that has seen them unbeaten at home, allowing the defending champions to dictate the pace of the game.

It therefore came as no shock when they opened the scoring 14 minutes to the end of the game when Sandan David Abagna finished off a good cross from midfielder Moses Nyarko.

That goal gingered the Tema lads who raised their game in search of an equalizer but failed to make the final connection.

But late in injury time, defender Ogoe popped up to poke home the equalizer to earn a point to maintain their unbeaten run at home.

By Raymond Ackumey