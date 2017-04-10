Tema Tech Institute students visits Times, Spectator

Final year print students of theTema Technical Institute on Friday visited the New Times Corporation (NTC), publishers of the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator to acquaint themselves with the processes leading to the production of newspapers.

Accompanied by their tutors, the 18 students were taken through news gathering, writing, editing, and selection, layout designing and printing, by staff in charge of the various departments.

At The Ghanaian Times and The Spectator newsrooms, Mr. Matthew Ayoo and Mrs. Betty Ann-Boateng, news editors respectively explained to the students how news is gathered, written and selected for publication.

They both advised the students to take their academic work seriously and distinguish themselves in their chosen career path, so they would get the opportunity to work in esteemed organisations.

An Electrical engineer at the printing department, Mr. Eric Agyekum, briefed the students on the rudiments and best practices of printing and urged read more about modern methods of printing.

Messrs Jonathan Dartey and Michael Komla Adotey, tutors who accompanied the students expressed gratitude to management of NTC for approving their request for the tour.

Some of the students described the visit as an eye opener, saying they have been motivated to work hard to live their dreams of becoming household names in the printing industry.

By Jonathan Donkor