Tema MCE mocks NDC’s 2020 come back

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Felix Mensah Nii Annang-

La, has called the bluff of a projection by the National Democratic

Congress (NDC) that it will return to power in 2020.

According to him, the party’s hasty declaration of a comeback, less

than six months into the administration of President Nana Akufo-

Addo, shows that the leadership of the NDC was still offering false

hopes to its followers.

Mr Annang-La was reacting to the NDC’s claims at a rally in

Ashaiman that the party will return to power in 2020.

“My memory serves me very right because it is less than six months

since the election and we all remember the NDC leaders in and out

of the EC strong room constantly telling their followers that the

party was in a comfortable lead even though they knew they were

losing.

“We saw how eventually they had to confess and apologise to their

followers that they were doing a political talk, it is the same

people who are today telling their followers that the NPP will be

handing over power in 2020,” he said.

At that rally organised as part of the Silver Jubilee of the NDC,

which saw its founder, former President Jerry John Rawlings, tell

it to the face of the party members that greed and corruption was

what had cost the NDC the 2016 election.

Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, longstanding NDC Member of

Parliament (MP) for Nadowli and Second Deputy Speaker of

Parliament, had said at the rally that the reason why the NPP will

lose power in 2020 is that the party will suffer internal

wranglings at the end of the tenure of President Akufo-Addo.

Mr Annang-La advised Mr Bagbin to diagnose his own backyard first,

before he seeks to remove the spec from the eyes of the NPP since

the party at the moment is divided between the Rawlings’ faction

and the Mahama faction.

“Even the timing of the proclamation of a come-back is propaganda

and borne out of wishful thinking because the NPP has been in power

for less than six months and already, practical efforts are

underway to fulfill all the party’s campaign promises,” he said.

Mr Annang-La pointed out that the NDC should be psyching itself to

remain in opposition for at least eight years because the

incorruptibility of President Nana