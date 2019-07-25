Tema Mantse: Ignore mischief against Ashaiman MCE

The Industrial City King, Dr Nii Adjei Kraku ll, has stated that people claiming the Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) is sabotaging the government’s flagship programmes in Ashaiman are mischievous.

Consequently, he has urged the president to ignore those alleging that a land for the flagship project has been sold by Albert Okyere, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ashaiman.

Nii Adjei Kraku noted that the land in question was under the custodianship of the Tema Development Corporation (TDC) and the Tema Traditional Council, and could never have been sold by Mr Okyere to any private developer as was alleged.

“I watched the news on television and was shocked residents have such propensity to make such unfounded statements to the effect that Mr Okyere is selling a piece of land that has been earmarked for one district one factory, how can he sell lands when I, the King of Tema is available.

“If the land has been given out to a private developer, then most certainly, it is the TDC that has given it out and not Mr Okyere. Why will anybody ask for his head? The allegation only recently emerged on television.

“I will advise the president, in my capacity as the King of Tema to ignore the allegation because there is no iota of truth in it, nobody in Tema can sell lands without my knowledge.

“As for those creating mischief in Ashaiman, I want to warn them there are elders in the city and it is not everybody who likes political mischief, if Mr Okyere is to sabotage any attempt to deprive Ashaiman of a factory, I will be the first to report him to the president,” Nii Adjei Kraku assured.

According to the allegation, a piece of land that was earmarked for a factory project under one district one factory, was given out by Mr Okyere to a private developer, however, he does not have any jurisdiction over the land in question as that parcel is under the custodianship of the TDC and the Council, the only authorities that can exercise the choice to give it out to a private developer or not.

In spite of the facts on the ground, Mr Okyere’s accusers alleged that he was deliberately sabotaging the project in Ashaiman, an allegation that can easily cause disaffection for him. –GNA