Tema honours 60 teachers, workers at 2016/2017 Best Teachers and Workers awards

The Tema Metropolitan Directorate of Education on Thursday honoured 60 teachers, workers and private schools in appreciation of their hard work, at its 2016/2017 Best Teacher and Worker awards.

It was on the theme: “Equipping the teacher for good quality education delivery”.

Award winners received prizes including gas cookers, fridges, chest coolers, cookware and rice cookers.

The overall Best Second Cycle head award went to Mrs Elizabeth Ama Asare of Tema Secondary School, while that of Basic School was won by Ms Pascaline Ninfaakang of Oninku Drive Primary School.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Tema, Mr Felix Mensah Nii Annang- La, commended teachers especially the awardees for their hard work and commitment.

He said government in recognition of the relentless contribution of teachers to the success of educational programmes had made teacher development and motivation its top priority, citing the restoration of the trainee teacher allowance as an example.

Nii Annang-La disclosed that the Tema Metropolitan Assembly as part of efforts to prevent encroachment on school lands would next week commence the construction of fence walls around the Adjetey Ansah School, Tema Community Seven Basic School Complex, Kotobabi School Complex, Old Lashibi Primary One and Two and the Batsonaa.

He said in line with expanding educational infrastructure it would also commence the construction of two storey 12-unit classroom blocks at Kotobabi School Complex and Community Seven Number One and Two Junior High School.

The Director of Basic Education, Mrs Margaret Okai said quality education equipped students to be critical thinkers, doers and help them to face challenges among other attributes.

She therefore urged all stakeholders to work together to realise quality education for the benefit of society.

Mrs Okai expressed concern about instances of teacher abuses in some communities and called for it to stop.

She however advised teachers to use approved methods to correct children who go wrong so that the community would repose confidence in them.

“Our country is confronted with vices such as teenage pregnancy, examination malpractices, indecent dressing and arrogance which can only be reversed through education.”

The Tema Metropolitan Director of Education, Mrs Margaret Nsiah-Asamoah, said good quality education could be delivered if teachers were provided with the necessary and essential tools for teaching.

She hoped that the awardees would serve as role models and source of encouragement for other teachers and their students.

Caption for pictures DSC 0378: Ms Margaret Frempong- Kore (second from left), Greater Accra Acting Regional Director of Education presenting the best second cycle head award to Mrs Asare. With them are students and staff of Tema Secondary School.