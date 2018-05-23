Tema GJA chapter calls on Regional Commander

The executive members of the Tema Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) have paid a courtesy call on the Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Nana Asomah Hinneh.

The visit was for the executive to welcome him, introduce members of the executive and also discuss how the media and the police could work together for mutual benefits.

The Regional Commander in a remark said the role of the media in dealing with crime was important to help the police in crime combat.

He said that the police was working hard to reduce its response time to distress calls and fight crime through both manual and technological means.

“We are also intensifying vehicle and motorcycle patrols, in addition to using an unmanned aircraft or phantom three drone photography device to record images to monitor crime.

Mr Hinneh used the occasion to express concern about landowners who use illegal means, particularly land guards, to protect their property and terrorise other residents.

The Tema Regional Police Commander said the police was closely monitoring the activities of such persons and would deal with any group or individuals who pose a threat to the security of others.

DCOP Hinneh cautioned persons who would want to purchase land in the region to do a thorough check with the various authorised institutions “so that they are not defrauded.”

The police, he said would work to maintain the good relationship between the media and Police by collaborating on a number of projects to achieve a common objectives.

The chairman of the Tema Chapter of the GJA, Dominic Hlodzi, said, they were willing to support the police to succeed in crime combat in the area.

He appealed to the Regional Commander to intensify measures to ensure that robbery was drastically reduced in the area.

Mr Hlodzi called on the Police to give the media timely response to issues to enable it carry out its duties effectively.

He urged the Regional Commander to make room to provide protection for the media at events to ensure their safety.

From Dzifa Tetteh, Tema