Teenager dies in a fight

A 13-year-old boy is in the grip of the Sampa Police for allegedly killing a 14-year-old boy at Sampa in the Jaman North District of Brong-Ahafo Region.

The suspect was said to have pushed his victim heavily on the ground in a fight, which resulted in the death of the latter.

Police Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that on Saturday, March 3, 2018, at about 2pm, the suspect (name withheld) and Samuel Yoyitey, the deceased, had a small misunderstanding which resulted in a fight.

He said the suspect, in the process, pushed the deceased hard to the ground, which rendered him unconscious and was therefore rushed to the Fountain Care Hospital by neighbours but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police Chief Inspector Oppong said the body of the deceased had since been deposited in a morgue, pending autopsy.

He said the suspect is assisting the police in their investigation.

GNA