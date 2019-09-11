Techiman police arrest 6 suspected drug peddlers

Six suspected drug peddlers were arrested by the police in two separate operations at dawn on Saturday in the Techiman municipality of the Bono Region.

Samuel Peperah, 27, a teacher, and Kofi Agyeman, also known as (aka) Agyingo, 47, a farmer, were arrested for transporting 294 compressed parcels suspected to be ‘Indian hemp’ from Badu in the Tain District enroute to Kumasi.

The Techiman Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent (Sup) Ohene Boadi Bossman, told the Ghanaian Times that four other suspects were arrested for dealing in cocaine in the Techiman municipality.

He said the arrest in connection with the cannabis were made at a police checkpoint at Awuruwa, a boader between Wenchi and Techiman, as suspects were driving a salon car with registration number GC 292—11.

Chief Sup Bossman said the suspects earlier denied ownership of the stuff, but later owned up and were being processed for court.

He said the police on the same day, arrested four cocaine traffickers in the municipality, who were on the police wanted list.

According to Chief Sup Bossman, the suspects were responsible for the many crimes in the area, and their arrest was a major breakthrough for the police.

He mentioned them as Rashid Fuseini, 42, from Asawase, in the Ashanti Region, Kwadwo Adu, 47, aka Alhaji Bello, Elliasu Shaibu, 38, and Amos Nimo, 22.

The police commander, however, warned miscreants, who have decided to use the Techiman area as a transit point for nefarious activities would be arrested.

FROM DANIEL DZIRASAH, TECHIMAN