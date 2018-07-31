Techiman maize farmers appeal for improved variety seeds

Small-scale farmers in Techiman, a major maize production area in the Brong-Ahafo Region, have appealed to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, to as a matter of urgency, supply them with improved maize seeds towards increased production of the crop.

They indicated that they could not have access to the subsidised improved maize seeds being supplied by the government across the country, and continued to rely on traditional maize varieties such as ‘Abruodenkye and Ekomasa’.

The farmers lamented that traditional maize was poor yielding, and not resistant to climate change, which posed a serious threat to the production of the crop in Techiman.

They made the complain at a day’s sensitisation workshop organised for stakeholders in the maize value chain, as part of BUSAC Fund’s advocacy, aimed at drawing relevant authorities’ attention to the concerns of small-scale farmers and other players in maize cultivation business at Techiman.

Abdulia Kyeremeh, chairman of Techiman Maize Growers and Traders Association, said the woes of the farmers had been compounded by irregular rainfall pattern and the ‘rampaging’ Fall Army Worms.

He lamented: “The little maize that we can grow are left to its fate; the weather is unpredictable, while army worms also continue to destroy our crops.”

Mr Kyeremeh noted that maize production in the Techiman area had become unprofitable, thereby forcing some farmers to go into the cultivation of cashew, mango and other viable crops.

He said “Because local supply has reduced, maize traders have to rely on farmers in the Upper East, Upper West and Northern regions at a higher overhead cost.”

FROM DANIEL DZIRASAH, TECHIMAN