TECHAiDE installs first ever Makerspace in Kyebi

TECHAiDE, a for-profit social enterprise has installed a Makerspace at the JB Danquah Memorial Centre at Kyebi, the first of its kind in the Country, to support the teaching of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics(STEM).

The Makerspace is a collaborative work space that uses a high technology inside a school, library or separate public/private facility for making learning, exploring and sharing easier.

The project is funded by Helping Africa Foundation (HAF) and Friends of Yamoransa Foundation (FYF), both United States based non-profit organizations and would be dedicated in collaboration with the Office of the President of the Republic of Ghana on September, 12.

The Makerspace is designed to help prepare Ghanaian students who need the critical 21st century skills in the fields STEM.

It is opened to all the Junior High and Senior High Schools as well as the Kyebi community and its environs.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Kafui Prebbie, Chief Executive Officer of TECHAiDE, revealed that the Makerspace provided hands on learning and helped with critical thinking skills and even boost self-confidence.

He said the new Makerspace Product Offerings included a 3D printing, 3D modeling, Virtual Reality Hardware & Software, Coding & Robotics.

Mr Prebbie said, TECHAiDE would maintain the space for 12-months, and also train the teachers around the environs on how to get the most out of the space.