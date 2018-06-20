Teachers must protect the girl-child

ONE profession that is noble and very respectful in this country and the world at large is teaching. Teachers serve as symbols of discipline and role models for many people in society.

While some teachers live up to expectation through their disciplined lives and help to bring up good children, others serve as very bad examples to the public. This is very unfortunate and needs to be changed for the better.

The numerous cases emerging about teachers in Senior High Schools and other educational institutions in relation to immoral acts, such as enticing young female children and taking them to bed, is a matter that sounds very unpalatable but has become common in society today.

The educational authorities have no choice but to sit up and crack the whip as a way of discouraging such disgraceful behaviour. Indeed, teachers must serve as epitome of morality but not immorality.

From time to time, we get reports from various parts of the country about such disgraceful act or the other. This practice goes on from time to time and has become a norm on the part of some teachers in the country.

When the young female children in school are abused and become pregnant as a result of these acts, their educational career end immediately while the teachers responsible for this, go about their normal duties without facing any form of punishment.

This leaves the girl-child in a very unfortunate situation. Here, instead of encouraging the child to study and reaching the highest levels in her career, she is left unprotected from some of these shameless male teachers.

It is in the light of this that everyone in the country, including school authorities ought to sit up immediately to come up with measures that will help to address this disturbing problem. The girl-child needs protection and if the protection cannot come from her own teacher, then who else apart from her own parents, can be in a better position to provide the needed protection for her?

It is a shame that this disgraceful act continues to be exhibited in our educational institutions. It is a social problem that can be eradicated if the right measures are applied.

Let us therefore crack the whip as rigidly as possible so that this shameful act can be nipped in the bud once and for all.

The girl-child, like her male counterpart, is also a precious asset to the nation and therefore deserves rigid protection.