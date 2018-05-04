Teacher defiles girl, 12 : Judgement on May 22

The Ho Circuit Court has fixed Tuesday, May 22, for judgment on the case in which Benjamin Lern Akpalu, the primary class-six teacher, at Akrofu-Xeviwofe, in the Volta Region, is alleged to have defiled a 12-year-old pupil, in his class.

Although Akpalu pleaded not guilty, he admitted having sex with the girl, saying that he did not force her.

The court, presided over by Madam Priscilla Dikro dismissed that defence as “neither here nor there,” with regards to the girl’s age.

At yesterday’s sitting, Akpalu maintained under cross examination by the prosecution that the under-age girl’s private part was already wide open, suggesting that he was not the first man to penetrate her.

Sergeant Clever Ayayee of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit has told the court that Akpalu, 29, earlier this year, invited the pupil to his residence at Sokode-Gbogame to tidy up his room, and gave her GH¢ 2 for transport.

When the girl turned up, the accused lured her into his room, had sex with her and gave her another GH¢ 2 for her return journey.

Sgt. Ayayee said after defiling the girl, Akpalu reportedly cautioned the girl that he would punish her if she disclosed what he did to her to anyone.

Meanwhile, the accused has told the court that the girl took off her brassier herself after which he removed her pant before having sex with her.

Already, the alleged victim has narrated the ordeal she went through at the hands of her class teacher to the court.

Led in evidence by prosecution, the girl said that she felt excruciating pain during the sex act.

The girl said that later, a female teacher, who became suspicious about Akpalu’s relationship with her, on the campus, interrogated her, and she narrated the story to her.