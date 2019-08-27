Teach2Teach trains community teachers in Northern Region

Teach2Teach International Cordially is working in partnership with School For Life launched Community Volunteer Teaching (CVT) programme to improve education delivery in underperforming primary schools in highly deprived areas in the Northern Region.

The UKaid sponsored programme , which was launched at Dalun in the Kumbungu District, would be implemented in two districts-Kumbungu and Tolon districts, with the target of 15 deprived schools.

Madam Anita Lowenstein Dent, the founder of Teac2Teach International Cordially, said 45 community volunteer teachers have been recruited and would be sponsored by Teach2Teach International to attend a two-year teaching course with University for Development Studies (UDS) and Bagabaga College of Education.

She said the programme would also create a pathway to accessible employment through local teacher training and in-service teaching opportunities for unemployed young school leavers and graduates.

Madam Dent said the CVT’s would be trained in four key areas which include pedagogy, personal growth and development, transferable skills and capacity building and leadership and mentorship skills.

Mr Mohamed Haroun, the Northern Regional Director of Education, advised the CVT trainees to take the programme very seriously to improve education delivery in underperforming primary schools in the highly deprived areas.

He called on other stakeholders to support the programme to enhance quality education in the country.

Chief Andani, President of Ghana Association of Bankers and the Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic Bank, expressed his gratitude to the Teach2Teach International Cordially for the CVT programme to improve educational outcomes for pupils.

He said the CVT programme has also created employment opportunities for the young people in the community which would promote the economy of the society.

Teach2Teach International Cordially is a non government UK based organisation that trains young unemployed people to teach their local schools and communities.

The main responsibilities of the CVTs is teaching in lower primary classes, supporting mainstream teachers to address large class size, supporting in co-curricular activities and guiding pupils to ensure discipline in schools.GNA