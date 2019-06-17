Taylor’s strike puts Ashgold to the sword

KARELA United FC managed to record a 1-0 away victory over AshantiGold SC at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium yesterday to qualify for final of the GFA Normalization Committee Special Competition.

They will meet Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the one-off final.

Hero of the day was Diawisie Taylor as he broke the hearts of the home fans with a late strike.

The first department of the match was balanced as both sides created several goal-scoring opportunities, but failed to find the back of the net.

Defender Isaac Kwain’s early cross went wide as goalkeeper Isaac Hagan denied Shafiu Mumuni to grab the opener for AshantiGold SC on the 13th minute.

Goalkeeper Frank Boateng made two brilliant saves to deny the deadly Taylor and Isaac Kwain from scoring before the break.

In-form Taylor’s powerful header on the half-hour mark was denied by the woodwork.

In the last 15 minutes of the match, AshantiGold dominated with Latif Anaibila, Shafiu Mumuni and Mark Agyekum trying their luck with audacious shots.

However, the first half of the match ended in a scoreless draw.

After the break, Karela United gained a stranglehold on the match with brilliant passes and fierce attacks.

Winger Amos Nkrumah and Richard Djodi could have bagged the opener for the Miners, but their strikes went wayward.

Solomon Sarfo Taylor and Patrick Yeboah also made brave attempts at goal but their efforts were fisted out by goalkeeper Boateng.

As all was pointing to a barren afternoon, Taylor struck in the 94th minute to send Ashgold crashing out. – Kickgh.com