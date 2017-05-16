Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE vows to tackle sanitation

The Chief Executive for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly(TNMA), Gilbert Ken Asmah says he is committed to tackling the sanitation situation in the area.

“I will improve upon the toilet facilities, provision of modern recreational centres, improve upon water supply to developing areas and further strengthen the security mechanism in the municipality”, he said.

Mr. Asmah disclosed this in his acceptance speech after his endorsement and swearing-in at the TNMA Conference hall last Wednesday.

“I promise to operate an all inclusive style of leadership as your MCE,” he said, adding that his “administration will ensure that the central business district in Tarkwa was decongested to ensure free flow of vehicles and pedestrians.”

He therefore called for the cooperation and support of all and sundry to help in the development drive of the municipality.

Out of the forty assembly members present who cast their vote, 35 endorsed Mr. Asmah’s candidature representing 87 per cent of the valid votes.

The Western Regional Minister, Dr. Kweku Afriyie, challenged the new MCE to work diligently to bring the needed development to the area.