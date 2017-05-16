Tanzania hold fancied Mali

Tanzania’s Serengeti Boys sprung a surprise when they held defending champions Mali 0-0 in the ongoing CAF U-17 AFCON tournament hosted by Gabon.

Mali came into the match as the favourites but Tanzania held firm thwarting all their moves in the group B game played at the Stade Lamite.

The champions came to the game firing from all cylinders as they sought to score early but the Serengeti defenders stood for as they remained relentless despite wave after wave of attack.

The second half provided more opportunities for both sides however they were unable to break the deadlock as they settled for the goalless draw.

Serengeti Boys Head Coach, Bakari Shime who was optimistic that the team would put a stunning show in the 12th edition of the Africa Youth Cup (AYC) was happy after the match.

“I am happy with the boys’ performance against the defending champions. We never gave them space and we held them well despite not scoring goals. We are buoyant ahead of our next game and I am optimistic we will perform.”

Tanzania is making its debut in the finals and has prepared well following good and conducive training camps they pitched in Morocco and Cameroon.

Mali were last week cleared to compete after FIFA announced the lifting of the suspension of the Mali Football Federation (FEMAFOOT).-supersport.com